Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 472,577 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,577 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.39. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

