Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 122,171 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 399.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,171 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 972,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after buying an additional 5,336,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after buying an additional 548,929 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STLA. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

