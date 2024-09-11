Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2,796.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

VEEV stock opened at $221.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.