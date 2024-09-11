Head-To-Head Contrast: NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) versus DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of DaVita shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get DaVita alerts:

Risk and Volatility

DaVita has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 6.86% 77.00% 5.19% NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares DaVita and NewGenIvf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DaVita and NewGenIvf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 1 3 1 0 2.00 NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DaVita presently has a consensus target price of $157.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Given DaVita’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DaVita is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DaVita and NewGenIvf Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $12.14 billion 1.06 $691.53 million $8.80 17.46 NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.49 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than NewGenIvf Group.

Summary

DaVita beats NewGenIvf Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About NewGenIvf Group

(Get Free Report)

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.