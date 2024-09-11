Head to Head Analysis: ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) versus Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -66.76% -36.90% ZIVO Bioscience -11,068.75% N/A -1,308.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 ZIVO Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 111.17%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.70 million 644.88 -$208.38 million ($1.20) -3.43 ZIVO Bioscience $15,850.00 2,508.62 -$7.78 million ($3.80) -3.15

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats ZIVO Bioscience on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma. It focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ZIVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.