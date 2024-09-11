HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HCA opened at $386.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $403.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.76. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

