Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

