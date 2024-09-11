Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 734.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $572.19 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.67 and a 200 day moving average of $481.35.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

