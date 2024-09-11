Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

