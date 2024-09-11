Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.