Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.