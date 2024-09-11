Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $976,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 173.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

