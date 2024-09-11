Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $295.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.22 and a 200-day moving average of $286.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

