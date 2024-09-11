Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $367,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day moving average of $176.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.