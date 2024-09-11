Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after acquiring an additional 242,141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,520,000 after purchasing an additional 208,079 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

