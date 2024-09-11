Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HAE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $2,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.