Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $16.02

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $15.68. Guild shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Guild by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $10,497,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

