Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

GUG opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

