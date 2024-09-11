Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

