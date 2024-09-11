Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $438.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.41. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $448.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

