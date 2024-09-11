Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 489 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

