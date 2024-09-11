Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,166,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 337,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,063,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

NYSE:SYK opened at $365.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $365.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

