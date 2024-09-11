Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

