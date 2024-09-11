Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Woodward Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WWD opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.03 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

