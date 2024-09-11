Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $337,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 420.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,149,000 after buying an additional 247,720 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.79. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

