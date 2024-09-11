Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Target by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

