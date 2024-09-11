Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MSCI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI opened at $562.35 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.54 and its 200-day moving average is $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

