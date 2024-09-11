Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

