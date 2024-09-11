Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 287 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $252.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $221.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

