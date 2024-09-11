Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.35

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 349241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGAL. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.7248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 475,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,573,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

