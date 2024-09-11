Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.
About Grupo Bimbo
Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Bimbo
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.