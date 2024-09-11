Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

