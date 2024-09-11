Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARBE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $7,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.03. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,318.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.84%. Research analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.