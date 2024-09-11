Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,828 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 38.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,910,000 after purchasing an additional 350,056 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 670,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

