Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $434.20 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.58.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

