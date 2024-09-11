Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $311.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $322.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.