Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,837 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Copart comprises 0.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

