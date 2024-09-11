Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,842 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

