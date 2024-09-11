Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,205 Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Maplebear comprises approximately 0.5% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CART. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth $8,293,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $280,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,923 in the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.81.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

