Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Stock Performance

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $7.76.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter. Veritone had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 222.47%.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

