Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.09% of inTEST at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 21.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 816,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in inTEST by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. Northland Capmk lowered shares of inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.24. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. inTEST had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at inTEST

In other inTEST news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 6,788 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $47,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,555.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

