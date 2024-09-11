Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) CAO Kye Chen Sells 16,187 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $189,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grindr Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GRND opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 234.28% and a negative net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grindr Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRND. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Grindr by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Grindr by 9,055.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grindr by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at $189,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

