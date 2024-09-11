Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,200.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,200 ($41.85) and last traded at GBX 3,130.99 ($40.94), with a volume of 4563327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,180 ($41.58).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($43.61) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.68) to GBX 3,600 ($47.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,850.75%.
In other news, insider Roisin Currie bought 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,846 ($37.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,158.60). 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
