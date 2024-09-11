Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 416 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,385,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after buying an additional 177,440 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 263,209 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after buying an additional 191,206 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $229.14.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

