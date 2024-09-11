Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 315 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.94. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

