Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

