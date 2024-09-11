Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $53.67.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

