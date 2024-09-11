Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases New Shares in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of BranchOut Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Insider Activity at BranchOut Food

In other news, Director Byron Riche Jones acquired 41,755 shares of BranchOut Food stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $41,337.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,834 shares in the company, valued at $144,375.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

BranchOut Food stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BranchOut Food Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food ( NASDAQ:BOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 79.93% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Read More

