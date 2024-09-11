Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 2,259 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 153.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,303.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWF opened at $353.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

