Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 1st

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

Great American Bancorp stock remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Great American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25.

Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

