Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of -50.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gray Television to earn ($0.63) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -50.8%.

NYSE:GTN opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

